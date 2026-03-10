Previous
A walk to Bestwood by phil_howcroft
Photo 3711

A walk to Bestwood

We went on a walk this morning to Bestwood Country Park

There is an old path from Arnold that crosses the fields to the country park. The path was once used by coal miners walking to the mine at Bestwood

Elsie was off lead most of the walk, enjoying the smells and freedom of the woods. I took the opportunity to have a photo with my best friend (some say my only friend)

looks good on black
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Sweet photo!
March 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! I guess she got over being scolded for getting into the cake batter. =)
March 11th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam she did Mags 💕🐾
March 11th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful backdrop for you and your girl.
March 11th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
So lovely to see Elsie!!!!!
March 11th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo of the two of you.
March 11th, 2026  
