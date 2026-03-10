Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3711
A walk to Bestwood
We went on a walk this morning to Bestwood Country Park
There is an old path from Arnold that crosses the fields to the country park. The path was once used by coal miners walking to the mine at Bestwood
Elsie was off lead most of the walk, enjoying the smells and freedom of the woods. I took the opportunity to have a photo with my best friend (some say my only friend)
looks good on black
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3854
photos
122
followers
102
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
10th March 2026 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
woods
,
path
,
whippet
Brigette
ace
Sweet photo!
March 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! I guess she got over being scolded for getting into the cake batter. =)
March 11th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
she did Mags 💕🐾
March 11th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful backdrop for you and your girl.
March 11th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
So lovely to see Elsie!!!!!
March 11th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely photo of the two of you.
March 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close