Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3712
Cambré Devant
I went on a photoshoot this afternoon.
It was a model photoshoot at Barrow Hill Railway Museum.
One of the models was Anna a professional ballet dancer.
This is Anna performing a Cambré Devant, stood on a trailer in the loco shed with added smoke machine details
The tutu is yellow and the colour image was good, but I thought I wonder what it looks like in black and white, the answer was in my opinion fabulous (but I do like black and white).
I will post some yellow tutu photos (different poses) as I share some images from the shoot.
Looks good with a black background if you can do an extra click.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3855
photos
122
followers
102
following
1016% complete
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
13
7
8
365
ILCE-6700
12th March 2026 3:39pm
ballet
tutu
ballerina
photoshoot
cambré devant
Jennifer
ace
What a stunning image, really love it. Looking forward to seeing it in colour too but the black and white is fabulous.
March 13th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
A very elegant pose and image
March 13th, 2026
Philippa R
wow, that's an incredible shot, what a graceful model she is!
March 13th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Fab fav
March 13th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Superb
March 13th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Well done, Phil!
March 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning image! The steam is adding sophistication to this black and white shot.
March 13th, 2026
