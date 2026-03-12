Previous
Cambré Devant by phil_howcroft
Photo 3712

Cambré Devant

I went on a photoshoot this afternoon.

It was a model photoshoot at Barrow Hill Railway Museum.

One of the models was Anna a professional ballet dancer.

This is Anna performing a Cambré Devant, stood on a trailer in the loco shed with added smoke machine details

The tutu is yellow and the colour image was good, but I thought I wonder what it looks like in black and white, the answer was in my opinion fabulous (but I do like black and white).

I will post some yellow tutu photos (different poses) as I share some images from the shoot.

Looks good with a black background if you can do an extra click.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
What a stunning image, really love it. Looking forward to seeing it in colour too but the black and white is fabulous.
March 13th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
A very elegant pose and image
March 13th, 2026  
Philippa R
wow, that's an incredible shot, what a graceful model she is!
March 13th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Fab fav
March 13th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Superb
March 13th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Well done, Phil!
March 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Stunning image! The steam is adding sophistication to this black and white shot.
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact