Cambré Devant

I went on a photoshoot this afternoon.



It was a model photoshoot at Barrow Hill Railway Museum.



One of the models was Anna a professional ballet dancer.



This is Anna performing a Cambré Devant, stood on a trailer in the loco shed with added smoke machine details



The tutu is yellow and the colour image was good, but I thought I wonder what it looks like in black and white, the answer was in my opinion fabulous (but I do like black and white).



I will post some yellow tutu photos (different poses) as I share some images from the shoot.



Looks good with a black background if you can do an extra click.

