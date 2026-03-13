Anna In Natural Light

This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.



This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.



I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.



Natural light is always the best light.



Even though I say it myself it looks great on black, if you want to do an extra click