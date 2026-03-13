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Photo 3713
Anna In Natural Light
This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.
This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.
I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.
Natural light is always the best light.
Even though I say it myself it looks great on black, if you want to do an extra click
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 1:38pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Enigmatic. Totally love this one.
March 13th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautifully shot, Phil. Natural light is the best!
March 13th, 2026
Jack
Love this one.. i post portraits also a lot myself.. but mine most are edited. Love to play with filters on portraits, and most of the time i simply do 1 or 2 steps to many :) and yes, BoB makes i even better.
March 13th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A superb portrait. The model is beautiful and understands how to pose.
March 13th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beautiful capture of this lovely lady. Love the light.
March 14th, 2026
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