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Anna In Natural Light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3713

Anna In Natural Light

This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.

This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.

I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.

Natural light is always the best light.

Even though I say it myself it looks great on black, if you want to do an extra click
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Enigmatic. Totally love this one.
March 13th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautifully shot, Phil. Natural light is the best!
March 13th, 2026  
Jack
Love this one.. i post portraits also a lot myself.. but mine most are edited. Love to play with filters on portraits, and most of the time i simply do 1 or 2 steps to many :) and yes, BoB makes i even better.
March 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A superb portrait. The model is beautiful and understands how to pose.
March 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a beautiful capture of this lovely lady. Love the light.
March 14th, 2026  
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