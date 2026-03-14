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Photo 3714
Music Box Ballerina
Another photo from Thursday's Photoshoot.
Anna created a scene to replicate a "music box ballerina", using an old trunk from the museum. Inside the trunk was an LED light giving a yellow / orange glow to colour match Anna's yellow tutu
As with my other two Anna photos , this looks good on black if you can spare an extra click.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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8
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6
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3
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 3:24pm
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Mags
ace
Fan-freaking-tastic!
March 14th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
awww thanks Mags , I appreciate your fan-freaking -tastic comment 🩰💕📷
March 14th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
This is great!
March 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this Phil!
March 14th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
thanks Carole , everyone on the shoot loved this setup
March 14th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@skipt07
cheers skip , much appreciated
March 14th, 2026
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