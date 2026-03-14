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Music Box Ballerina by phil_howcroft
Photo 3714

Music Box Ballerina

Another photo from Thursday's Photoshoot.

Anna created a scene to replicate a "music box ballerina", using an old trunk from the museum. Inside the trunk was an LED light giving a yellow / orange glow to colour match Anna's yellow tutu

As with my other two Anna photos , this looks good on black if you can spare an extra click.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Fan-freaking-tastic!
March 14th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam awww thanks Mags , I appreciate your fan-freaking -tastic comment 🩰💕📷
March 14th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
This is great!
March 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this Phil!
March 14th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole , everyone on the shoot loved this setup
March 14th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@skipt07 cheers skip , much appreciated
March 14th, 2026  
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