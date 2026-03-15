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I shoot Film : Lakeside Arts Cafe : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm Fujicolor by phil_howcroft
Photo 3715

I shoot Film : Lakeside Arts Cafe : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm Fujicolor

Another win my I shoot Film.

This is Lakeside Arts Cafe at Nottingham University Highfiled Park (a public open space run by the city council).

Shot using an Olympus Mju 35mm camera. It's a much sought after camera among analogue enthusiasts, renowned for their sleek, weatherproof clamshell design, sharp fixed lenses, and ease of use. The Mju features a zuiko 35mm f/3.5 lens. I bought the camera in the early 90's as a birthday gift for Jane, so she could take pictures of our daughters.

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
March 15th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ziggy77 many thanks jo
March 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
really cool capture...
March 15th, 2026  
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