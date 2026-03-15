I shoot Film : Lakeside Arts Cafe : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm Fujicolor

Another win my I shoot Film.



This is Lakeside Arts Cafe at Nottingham University Highfiled Park (a public open space run by the city council).



Shot using an Olympus Mju 35mm camera. It's a much sought after camera among analogue enthusiasts, renowned for their sleek, weatherproof clamshell design, sharp fixed lenses, and ease of use. The Mju features a zuiko 35mm f/3.5 lens. I bought the camera in the early 90's as a birthday gift for Jane, so she could take pictures of our daughters.



