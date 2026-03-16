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Previous
Photo 3716
I Shoot Film : Going to Church : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
Another photo from my I shoot Film series .
This is Arnold St. Mary's Church, a path I walk on a daily basis with Elsie.
Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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365
Taken
12th March 2026 8:37pm
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i shoot film
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olympus mju
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fujifilm 200
Beryl Lloyd
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One lonely and elderly man entering the church - quite melancholy ! Beautiful architectural features of the old Church catch the eye , especially the row of identical windows !
March 16th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Lovely view of the entrance and the beautiful architecture
March 16th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Lovely old church
March 16th, 2026
Zilli~
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I remember that building!
March 17th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Wonderful image, Phil. I love your film series.
March 17th, 2026
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