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I Shoot Film : Going to Church : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3716

I Shoot Film : Going to Church : Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200

Another photo from my I shoot Film series .

This is Arnold St. Mary's Church, a path I walk on a daily basis with Elsie.

Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
One lonely and elderly man entering the church - quite melancholy ! Beautiful architectural features of the old Church catch the eye , especially the row of identical windows !
March 16th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely view of the entrance and the beautiful architecture
March 16th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely old church
March 16th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
I remember that building!
March 17th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful image, Phil. I love your film series.
March 17th, 2026  
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