Jess and Paolo

I went into Nottingham on Tuesday with Elsie (my whippet) to have a walk around Nottingham’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. We also had a walk into Hockley, my favourite part of the city. As we were walking back up the hill in Hockley, we both spotted a beautiful little Italian greyhound with his humans.Being part of the same dog family (sight hounds), I just had to stop and say hello. Meet Paolo and his human Mum Jess. Paolo and Elsie were both excited to meet each other. I asked Jess if I could take a photo of him. Jess told me Paolo has been with her just over 3 weeks. He had a very little collar, I toldJess to be careful with collars, as whippets and Italian Greyhounds can slip a collar ever so easily and recommended a harness.Anyway, I took some photos of Paolo and Jess and asked if I could share them to my Insta. Jess said yes and then asked me if I took photos at Pride. I told her I got to Pride every year as it is a great street event to photograph. We then exchanged Insta accounts, shook hands and went on our ways. I told Elsie Paulo was a beautiful dog.I looked at Jess’s instagram name and realised I knew who she was. I’d photographed her back in 2017 at Pride, she was stranger number 94 in my project. I am rapidly approaching stranger 650, so it gets difficult to remember every face, but Jess’s story and her image from 2017 was one of my fave photo’s in my first 100 strangers. I messaged Jess a few minutes later and told her we had met before, Jess said she remembered our 2017 meeting (I’ve included a link to Jess's 2017 photo)Thanks for the photo’s Jess, it was great to meet you again and Paolo will be a great best friend to you.