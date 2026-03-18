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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 538 : Jade ☘️🇮🇪 by phil_howcroft
Photo 3718

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 538 : Jade ☘️🇮🇪

Nottingham always has a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Market Square. I always try to go to the event and take some photos.

I’d had a walk into Hockley and as I made my way back into the square, I noticed 3 ladies walking down the hill. They were all dressed in Emerald Green. One of the ladies, Jade, had some amazing make up, she had green lipstick, emerald jewels on her face, and some big eye lashes. I thought she would make a great stranger, so I approached her and introduced myself.

“Excuse me, I’m an amateur photographer, I think your make up looks fabulous, is it OK if I take your photo?”

Jade looked a bit surprised, but was encouraged by her friends to say yes.

I asked Jade to stand by a window and directed her which way to look.

I asked Jade if she was Irish, she told me her father was Irish.

I showed Jade the photos on my camera and asked permission to post the photos to Instagram.

Jade told me she was on Insta’, but has not used it for a log time.

I tried to search for her, but we were in a bit of the city were the signal was poor. I have since found her and we are now followers of each other.

We bumped fists and I wished Jade and her friends a lovely afternoon.

The event in the Market Square, seems to more low key each year. This year I noticed several empty traders stalls. However, the city centre pubs and bars were vibrant and busy, so I assume Jade and her ladies found a good bar to celebrate the occasion.

Thank you for letting me take your photo Jade, I hope you had a great afternoon.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely portrait. She’s made a great effort with the makeup.
March 19th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Matching make up and hair, with her lovely name.
March 19th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Great make-up, hair style and hair colour! Lovely!
March 19th, 2026  
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