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St. Mary's Magnolia by phil_howcroft
Photo 3719

St. Mary's Magnolia

This is St. Mary's in the Lace Market, Nottingham, rater than St. Mary's in Arnold

There is a beautiful Magnolia tree in the grounds of the church, it looks amazing shot on a sunny afternoon against the stonework of the church

19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Amazing indeed
March 20th, 2026  
Philippa R
Picture postcard!
March 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! Beautiful capture. We call these tulip trees around here. =)
March 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s beautiful!
March 21st, 2026  
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