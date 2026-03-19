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Previous
Photo 3719
St. Mary's Magnolia
This is St. Mary's in the Lace Market, Nottingham, rater than St. Mary's in Arnold
There is a beautiful Magnolia tree in the grounds of the church, it looks amazing shot on a sunny afternoon against the stonework of the church
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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19
Comments
4
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2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
17th March 2026 2:15pm
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magnolia
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nottingham
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st. marys
,
lace market
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing indeed
March 20th, 2026
Philippa R
Picture postcard!
March 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! Beautiful capture. We call these tulip trees around here. =)
March 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
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That’s beautiful!
March 21st, 2026
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