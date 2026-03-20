Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3720
Kimi at Barrow Hill
This is a portrait from last weeks photoshoot at Barrow Hill railway museum.
This is Kimi one of two professional models on the shoot.
Kimi is posing on one of the buffers of a steam train (locomotive), with some authentic steam and backlit lighting (well it's actually from a smoke machine and a portable LED light)
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3863
photos
123
followers
102
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model
,
barrowhill
Mags
ace
What a sweet young beauty! Very well done portrait.
March 21st, 2026
Corinne
ace
Nice portrait
March 21st, 2026
Philippa R
Lovely shot, nice expression
March 22nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Super portrait!
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet child like face - wonderful pose and beautifully captured amongst the steam of the locomotive ! fav
March 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close