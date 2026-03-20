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Kimi at Barrow Hill by phil_howcroft
Photo 3720

Kimi at Barrow Hill

This is a portrait from last weeks photoshoot at Barrow Hill railway museum.

This is Kimi one of two professional models on the shoot.

Kimi is posing on one of the buffers of a steam train (locomotive), with some authentic steam and backlit lighting (well it's actually from a smoke machine and a portable LED light)

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
What a sweet young beauty! Very well done portrait.
March 21st, 2026  
Corinne ace
Nice portrait
March 21st, 2026  
Philippa R
Lovely shot, nice expression
March 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Super portrait!
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet child like face - wonderful pose and beautifully captured amongst the steam of the locomotive ! fav
March 22nd, 2026  
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