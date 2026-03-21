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Previous
Photo 3721
I Shoot Film : Going to Church : Olympus Mju : Lakeside Music
Another photo from my I shoot Film series .
This is the Lakeside Arts Centre at Nottingham University Highfields Park (a public open space run by the city council).
Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
12th March 2026 8:37pm
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i shoot film
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Suzanne
ace
I like this Phil!
March 22nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot, Phil. I like her confident stride. I'm curious...Do you need to use a hand-held light meter or does the camera have a meter. It's been so long since I shot film, I forget. And what is your process to digitize the photos? Do you scan them?
March 22nd, 2026
Corinne C
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I like the energy of this young woman walking fast in front of your subject
March 22nd, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice one!
March 22nd, 2026
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