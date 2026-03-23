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Photo 3722
Kimi on the Train
This is a portrait from the recent photoshoot at Barrow Hill railway museum.
This is Kimi one of two professional models on the shoot.
Kimi is posing on the footplate of one of the steam engines
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 3:32pm
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Corinne C
ace
Great portrait! She chose an outfit matching the locomotive.
March 24th, 2026
Philippa R
Great outfit, love the photo!
March 24th, 2026
Lesley
ace
Excellent photo
March 24th, 2026
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