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Kimi on the Train by phil_howcroft
Photo 3722

Kimi on the Train

This is a portrait from the recent photoshoot at Barrow Hill railway museum.

This is Kimi one of two professional models on the shoot.

Kimi is posing on the footplate of one of the steam engines
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great portrait! She chose an outfit matching the locomotive.
March 24th, 2026  
Philippa R
Great outfit, love the photo!
March 24th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Excellent photo
March 24th, 2026  
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