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I Shoot Film : Olympus Mju : Arnold St. Mary's by phil_howcroft
Photo 3723

I Shoot Film : Olympus Mju : Arnold St. Mary's

Another photo from my I shoot Film series .


This is Arnold St. Mary's Church, viewed from the road that runs alongside the church

Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 24th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great composition of this historical place
March 24th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Love your composition
March 24th, 2026  
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