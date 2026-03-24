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Previous
Photo 3723
I Shoot Film : Olympus Mju : Arnold St. Mary's
Another photo from my I shoot Film series .
This is Arnold St. Mary's Church, viewed from the road that runs alongside the church
Olympus Mju : Fujifilm 200
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
12th March 2026 8:37pm
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i shoot film
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Peter Dulis
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Nice
March 24th, 2026
Corinne C
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Great composition of this historical place
March 24th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Love your composition
March 24th, 2026
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