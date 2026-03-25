100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 539 : Jams (Jamil)There is a really cool venue at the bottom of Hockley, Nottingham. I’ve walked past it several times when going to Sneinton Avenues. As I walked past it today I noticed a DJ in the window on some mixing decks. I decided to go inside “Movers” and have a look. Movers is a day-night venue & DJ cafe-bar, a creative Working From Home space and home to “Swingdash”, a One Click Livestream Studios and Online Platform (in layman’s terms it livestreams DJ sets). I told you it was a cool venue.I went inside the venue and started chatting to one of the guys behind the decks, he told me about the venue and I asked him if I could take a photo of hid DJ colleague. He nudged the DJ and told him I was going to take some photos.Meet Jams, a DJ, producer. He was mixing his music while we were chatting, he was broadcasting music and a video stream to the internet. It was difficult to photograph Jams, as the deck was in the cafe window and it was a bright and sunny afternoon, so he was in effect back lit by bright sunshine. I photographed Jams from the side and also tried some shots with the window in the background. As well as being DJ, Jams is a music producer, doing mixes and plays the keyboard. R&B, blues, hip hop, dance and many more genres are part of Jam’s sets.I showed Jams the photos and he thought they looked great and said he would love copies. I said I will tag him on insta and then I can send him them when I’ve posted the photos. As we added each other on Insta’ I noticed we follow several common ‘creatives’. The first one who came up in the list was Leon, who has created “The Movement” running club, I told Jam’s I’d photographed Leon’s club when they had a big event last year that ran by “Movers”It was a great meeting and I love the photos I got. Thank you Jams for letting me take your photo.BTW : If you want to see my meeting with Jams, it’s one the recording of his set. Follow the link below, it’s a 6 hour broadcast, skip forward to about 17minutes 30 seconds and after a minute, I appear on the decks taking photos, I bob in and out of frame for about 8 minutes…..