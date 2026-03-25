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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 539 : Jams (Jamil) by phil_howcroft
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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 539 : Jams (Jamil)

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 539 : Jams (Jamil)

There is a really cool venue at the bottom of Hockley, Nottingham. I’ve walked past it several times when going to Sneinton Avenues. As I walked past it today I noticed a DJ in the window on some mixing decks. I decided to go inside “Movers” and have a look. Movers is a day-night venue & DJ cafe-bar, a creative Working From Home space and home to “Swingdash”, a One Click Livestream Studios and Online Platform (in layman’s terms it livestreams DJ sets). I told you it was a cool venue.

I went inside the venue and started chatting to one of the guys behind the decks, he told me about the venue and I asked him if I could take a photo of hid DJ colleague. He nudged the DJ and told him I was going to take some photos.

Meet Jams, a DJ, producer. He was mixing his music while we were chatting, he was broadcasting music and a video stream to the internet. It was difficult to photograph Jams, as the deck was in the cafe window and it was a bright and sunny afternoon, so he was in effect back lit by bright sunshine. I photographed Jams from the side and also tried some shots with the window in the background. As well as being DJ, Jams is a music producer, doing mixes and plays the keyboard. R&B, blues, hip hop, dance and many more genres are part of Jam’s sets.

I showed Jams the photos and he thought they looked great and said he would love copies. I said I will tag him on insta and then I can send him them when I’ve posted the photos. As we added each other on Insta’ I noticed we follow several common ‘creatives’. The first one who came up in the list was Leon, who has created “The Movement” running club, I told Jam’s I’d photographed Leon’s club when they had a big event last year that ran by “Movers”

It was a great meeting and I love the photos I got. Thank you Jams for letting me take your photo.

BTW : If you want to see my meeting with Jams, it’s one the recording of his set. Follow the link below, it’s a 6 hour broadcast, skip forward to about 17minutes 30 seconds and after a minute, I appear on the decks taking photos, I bob in and out of frame for about 8 minutes…..

https://www.swingdash.live/archive/1u97jtfu3emf3iic2uj898st10
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
That’s so cool, Phil!
March 26th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot of Jams Phil
March 26th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Great shot Phil. It looks so natural and the lighting is perfect. I watched some of the video and saw what you were up against.
March 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super portrait Phil, such a wonderful pose and light ! - great story too ! fav
March 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh I like this one!
I did try to look at the link but couldn’t see you. It wasn’t telling where 27 mins was.
March 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Outstanding portrait!
March 26th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Amazing story and photo
March 26th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole the top bit is a video player ..if you click it , it has play, ff , pause or U can drag the timeline across
March 26th, 2026  
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