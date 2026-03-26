Anna in colour and natural light

This is Anna, the Ballet dancer who I photographed two weeks ago at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.I posted a headshot in black and white from the same position. This is a waist high colour portrait in natural light to showcase Ann's ballet dress colour.Natural light is always the best light.This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.Natural light is always the best light.The link below is the black and white headshot ...