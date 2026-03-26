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Photo 3725
Anna in colour and natural light
This is Anna, the Ballet dancer who I photographed two weeks ago at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.
I posted a headshot in black and white from the same position. This is a waist high colour portrait in natural light to showcase Ann's ballet dress colour.
Natural light is always the best light.
This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.
This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.
I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.
Natural light is always the best light.
The link below is the black and white headshot ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-03-13
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th March 2026 1:38pm
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portrait
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ballet
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catchlights
Corinne C
ace
This low light portrait emphasizes her beauty and elegance.
March 28th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@corinnec
merci Corinne , your support is most welcome
March 28th, 2026
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