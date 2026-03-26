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Anna in colour and natural light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3725

Anna in colour and natural light

This is Anna, the Ballet dancer who I photographed two weeks ago at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.

I posted a headshot in black and white from the same position. This is a waist high colour portrait in natural light to showcase Ann's ballet dress colour.

Natural light is always the best light.

This is Anna, a Ballet dancer who I photographed yesterday at a photo shoot at Barrow Hill, Railway Museum.

This headshot portrait uses natural light from a window. Just natural light, nothing else.

I asked Anna to stand a few steps in front of a door, therefore ensuring I had an uncluttered backdrop.

Natural light is always the best light.

The link below is the black and white headshot ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2026-03-13
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This low light portrait emphasizes her beauty and elegance.
March 28th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec merci Corinne , your support is most welcome
March 28th, 2026  
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