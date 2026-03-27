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St. Mary's Stained Glass Window by phil_howcroft
Photo 3726

St. Mary's Stained Glass Window

This is one of the many stained glass windows in St. Mary's Church in Nottingham's historic Lace Market.

I've showcased part of the window before, the 4 x 2 centre panels in the bottom two rows

I thought I'd share the whole window, so you can appreciate its beauty .

Looks good on black
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Judith Johnson ace
It's magnificent!
March 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks judith it really is
March 27th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful window!
March 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful !
March 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So impressive & colourful.
March 27th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Awe-inspiring!
March 28th, 2026  
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