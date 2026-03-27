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Previous
Photo 3726
St. Mary's Stained Glass Window
This is one of the many stained glass windows in St. Mary's Church in Nottingham's historic Lace Market.
I've showcased part of the window before, the 4 x 2 centre panels in the bottom two rows
I thought I'd share the whole window, so you can appreciate its beauty .
Looks good on black
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
25th March 2026 3:05pm
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church
,
nottingham
,
st. marys
,
lace market
Judith Johnson
ace
It's magnificent!
March 27th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thanks judith it really is
March 27th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful window!
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful !
March 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So impressive & colourful.
March 27th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Awe-inspiring!
March 28th, 2026
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