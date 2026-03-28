Wallace & Gromit : The Wrong Trousers : With Unite The Union Brass Band

We took Willow and Alfie to our local theatre this morning (a short walk down the hill from our house).



We went to see the film "Wallace & Gromit : The Wrong Trousers" . The soundtrack to the film was performed by Unite The Union Brass Band.



The first half of the show, the brass band performed a mix of music from Wallace and Gromit and Queen. The second half was the film and brass band playing the soundtrack.



It was a great event and the first time both Jane and I had seen the "wrong trousers". It was quite an experience sitting on the from row of the theatre hearing and feeling the auditorium filling sound of the brass band



Quality family time for sure