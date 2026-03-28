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Wallace & Gromit : The Wrong Trousers : With Unite The Union Brass Band by phil_howcroft
Photo 3727

Wallace & Gromit : The Wrong Trousers : With Unite The Union Brass Band

We took Willow and Alfie to our local theatre this morning (a short walk down the hill from our house).

We went to see the film "Wallace & Gromit : The Wrong Trousers" . The soundtrack to the film was performed by Unite The Union Brass Band.

The first half of the show, the brass band performed a mix of music from Wallace and Gromit and Queen. The second half was the film and brass band playing the soundtrack.

It was a great event and the first time both Jane and I had seen the "wrong trousers". It was quite an experience sitting on the from row of the theatre hearing and feeling the auditorium filling sound of the brass band

Quality family time for sure
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Brigette ace
oh i love Wallace and Gromit
March 28th, 2026  
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