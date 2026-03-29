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Previous
Photo 3728
Melissa Leads the Sing It Bold Community Gospel Choir
This afternoon we went to the Aye Up Me Duck market, a pop up event in Nottingham's Market Square.
A big part of the event was the entertainment stage, which was showcasing Nottingham creatives.
The Sing It Bold Community Gospel Choir brought Gospel, Reggae and Coldplay to the stage and raised the roof (there was a roof) with their vocals, harmonies and audience participation.
This is Melissa, the leader of the choir, leading everyone with Bob Marley's "One Love"
A feel good afternoon, Jane, myself and Elsie (dogs like Reggae and Gospel) all enjoyed.
BTW : The choir are a non-auditioning choir
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
29th March 2026 12:20pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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A wonderful candid as Melissa is in full flow leading her choir !
March 29th, 2026
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