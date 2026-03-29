Melissa Leads the Sing It Bold Community Gospel Choir

This afternoon we went to the Aye Up Me Duck market, a pop up event in Nottingham's Market Square.



A big part of the event was the entertainment stage, which was showcasing Nottingham creatives.



The Sing It Bold Community Gospel Choir brought Gospel, Reggae and Coldplay to the stage and raised the roof (there was a roof) with their vocals, harmonies and audience participation.



This is Melissa, the leader of the choir, leading everyone with Bob Marley's "One Love"



A feel good afternoon, Jane, myself and Elsie (dogs like Reggae and Gospel) all enjoyed.



BTW : The choir are a non-auditioning choir





