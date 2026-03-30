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Previous
Photo 3729
Dee and Audrey Sing
Another Photo from the Aye Up Me Duck Market Yesterday
This is Dee and Audrey, who along with Emelza (out of shot) dis an hours set of Reggae, Soul and Motown
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th March 2026 1:37pm
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soul
,
reggae
,
motown
Judith Johnson
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Sounds good. Did the grandchildren enjoy it?
March 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Must have been a great event !
March 30th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Another picture full of good vibes!
March 30th, 2026
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