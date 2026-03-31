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William Bancroft Building, Sneinton , Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Photo 3730

William Bancroft Building, Sneinton , Nottingham

This is the William Bancroft Building, Sneinton , Nottingham.

It's a former mill, supporting the Lace Industry, now home to city centre apartments

31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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