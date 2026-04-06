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Previous
Photo 3736
Vintage Doors
Shutter doors, Sneinton, Nottingham
Photographed last week
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
31st March 2026 2:18pm
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Brigette
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nice find.
April 7th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Quite eye-catching!
April 7th, 2026
Pat Knowles
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Vintage is a good word! You can’t miss the name!
April 7th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
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Nice one!
April 7th, 2026
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