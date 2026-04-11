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Bluebell Friday by phil_howcroft
Photo 3741

Bluebell Friday

I had a lovely walk with my humans on Friday morning, I heard them taking about bluebells earlier in the week and then my human Mum said “Phil this popped up on my mobile”, it was a local walk in a wood of bluebells. Apparently mobiles listen to you and suggest things based on your conversations. Well if mobiles could read my thoughts, then “dog treats” should be popping up on their notifications on a regular basis.

My humans had never been to the woods before, in fact they didn’t even know the woods existed until google told them, which is very surprising as it’s about 10 minutes drive from my forever home.

So off we went, it was a beautiful sunny morning, a bit cool for a little whippet. As you would expect, my human dad took one of his cameras with him.

He tried to get me to pose in the woods, which is always challenging for him. He also did a “Dad and his Dog” photo too. I’d like to point out that no bluebells were harmed in the taking of these photos ( they are protected ). I am a nimble footed dog and I was under strict guidance from my humans about where I could and couldn’t go.

He also took some photos of my jumping over the path and tyre marks on the approach to the woods. My human mum kept changing sides of the path which meant I had to leap over the tyre marks. The jumping photo is here ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-11

Thank you everyone 🐾
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Philippa R
You look gorgeous in all those flowers Elsie. Your hooman dad did a good job taking the photo
April 11th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love Elsie's commentary. Pretty girl in the bluebells!
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty girl amongst all the bluebells , and Elsie - I love your narrative ! fav
April 11th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
April 11th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautiful scene!
April 11th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture of Elsie in the woods
April 12th, 2026  
Heather ace
A beautiful pup in a beautiful setting! And what a charming writer your Elsie is!
April 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful Elsie, in a beautiful setting!
Lovely bluebells.
April 12th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, you do tell a good story Elsie. I love how they captured you in the dappled sunlight
April 12th, 2026  
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