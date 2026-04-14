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Previous
Photo 3744
Waiting for the ball
Man with Dog : "Morning"
Phil : "Hi Morning, you OK?"
"Yes, it's a beautiful morning"
..strictly speaking, if your are measuring beautiful based on the weather, it wasn't that good ...
"Lets hope it continues for the rest of the day"
The man with the dog then sat on the bench, got a ball scoop out of his ASDA bag and proceeded to throw it for his "best friend"
FYI : It's been a bit overcast, max 13C
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
14th April 2026 10:12am
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dog
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park
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bench
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blossom
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arnot hill park
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duck park
Lesley
ace
Ah this is so sweet
April 14th, 2026
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