Waiting for the ball

Man with Dog : "Morning"



Phil : "Hi Morning, you OK?"



"Yes, it's a beautiful morning"



..strictly speaking, if your are measuring beautiful based on the weather, it wasn't that good ...



"Lets hope it continues for the rest of the day"



The man with the dog then sat on the bench, got a ball scoop out of his ASDA bag and proceeded to throw it for his "best friend"



FYI : It's been a bit overcast, max 13C



