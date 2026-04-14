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Waiting for the ball by phil_howcroft
Photo 3744

Waiting for the ball

Man with Dog : "Morning"

Phil : "Hi Morning, you OK?"

"Yes, it's a beautiful morning"

..strictly speaking, if your are measuring beautiful based on the weather, it wasn't that good ...

"Lets hope it continues for the rest of the day"

The man with the dog then sat on the bench, got a ball scoop out of his ASDA bag and proceeded to throw it for his "best friend"

FYI : It's been a bit overcast, max 13C

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Lesley ace
Ah this is so sweet
April 14th, 2026  
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