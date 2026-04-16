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Photo 3745
Willow and Alfie Make Up Artists
Willow and Alfie, our grandchildren, decided to be make up artists this morning before we did the school run.
I was the "willing" model.
Here they are applying mascara and blusher.
Make Up Artist Results in my Extras Album ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-16
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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grandchildren
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make up
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julia
ace
Oh the things we do for our GK's.. lets see the 'after! Pic..
April 16th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@julzmaioro
Julia , click the link in the narrative :)
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh ! Phil , how brave , lets hope it is easy to get off before the school run !!!!!!!
April 16th, 2026
Lesley
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Oh excellent!!
April 16th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊
April 16th, 2026
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