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Willow and Alfie Make Up Artists by phil_howcroft
Photo 3745

Willow and Alfie Make Up Artists

Willow and Alfie, our grandchildren, decided to be make up artists this morning before we did the school run.

I was the "willing" model.

Here they are applying mascara and blusher.

Make Up Artist Results in my Extras Album ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-16
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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julia ace
Oh the things we do for our GK's.. lets see the 'after! Pic..
April 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@julzmaioro Julia , click the link in the narrative :)
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! Phil , how brave , lets hope it is easy to get off before the school run !!!!!!!
April 16th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Oh excellent!!
April 16th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic😊
April 16th, 2026  
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