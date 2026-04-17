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Photo 3746
Hardwick Bluebells
Bluebells in the woods at Hardwick Hall National Trust
Nice lighting
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
13th April 2026 11:02am
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