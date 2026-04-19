It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026 today.It's a fabulous event, it's great to photograph and everybody is friendly and inclusive.I missed last years event, so it was great to be back in Basford taking photos.The event is organised by Nottingham Sikhs . It's really well organised and runs very smoothly every year.I hope these photos (there's one in my extras folder) help tell some of the story of the parade