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Photo 3747
VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026
It was Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026 today.
It's a fabulous event, it's great to photograph and everybody is friendly and inclusive.
I missed last years event, so it was great to be back in Basford taking photos.
The event is organised by Nottingham Sikhs . It's really well organised and runs very smoothly every year.
I hope these photos (there's one in my extras folder) help tell some of the story of the parade
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-19
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th April 2026 12:41pm
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