100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 543 : Nirmaljit

Yesterday we went to Nottingham VAISAKHI NAGAR KIRTAN 2026. During the month of April, in celebration of Vaisakhi, colourful processions called Nagar Kirtans take place around the world.



In Nottingham the procession visits four Gurdwaras (temples), finishing at Gurdwara Ramgarhia Sabha in Basford.



Opposite Gurdwara Ramgarhia Sabha, there were some British Army information stalls. At one of the stalls was Nirmaljit, he’s a sergeant in the Army and part of the Ethnic Minority Outreach Team of Army Recruiting.



The stalls were very popular, with lots of people engaging with Nirmaljit. I managed to catch Nirmaljit’s eye and ask him for a photo. Nirmaljit was standing underneath a gazebo, so I asked him to move to the shaded side of the gazebo, which created great light for the photo with fabulous catch lights. Nirmaljit asked me to make sure I got the “Army Be The Best” logo in my photos. I showed him the photos on the back of my camera to show I’d captured the logo



I asked Nirmaljit for permission to post the photo on my socials and we shook hands and I left him to continue with his work on the stalls.



Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Nirmaljit, I hope you had a successful afternoon.