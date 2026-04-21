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Trellis by phil_howcroft
Photo 3749

Trellis

We have a trellis in our garden, it hides our garden shed.

It's an old trellis, it's been there over 30 years, it has a pretty clematis climbing over it at the moment (transplanted in the autumn) and a fancy mirror
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Carole Sandford ace
It looks pretty Phil.
(Phil has fb messaged you I believe)
April 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely with the clematis !
April 21st, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
April 21st, 2026  
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