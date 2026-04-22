A visit to the Gallery

Yesterday I went to the Bonnington Gallery at Nottingham Trent University, to view " A Semester in Nottingham, 1976"



It is an exhibition of photographs by Baltimore-based John Dean ( now a professional photographer and videographer). Captured during his time as a visiting student to Nottingham Trent University (NTU) in 1976, these photographs offer a powerful glimpse into Nottingham life during a transformative era.



This exhibition marks a poignant return to the institution — formerly Trent Polytechnic — where John studied as a visiting student nearly fifty years ago.



Armed with a camera and a quiet curiosity, John immersed himself in the rhythms of Nottingham life. Over the course of a single semester, he wandered the city’s streets and parks — Hyson Green, Market Square, the Arboretum — capturing striking black-and-white portraits of residents going about their daily lives. The resulting images are both documentary and deeply personal, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into the everyday lives of Nottingham’s people during a transformative era.



It was really good btw 😊📷🖤🤍