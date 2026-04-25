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Previous
Photo 3751
Spotted You Papa
It was the Central Notts Scouts and Girlguiding St George's Day parade today, taking place in Southwell.
Our Granddaughter. Willow is a member of Redhill Squirrels and the group took part in the parade
Willow spotted me taking photos !!!
Alfie on a zip wire ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-25
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
25th April 2026 2:23pm
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Zilli~
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What a lovely smile!
April 25th, 2026
Mark
How sweet
April 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such a sweet smile of recognition !
April 25th, 2026
Mags
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I see Willow! Such a cute capture!
April 25th, 2026
Dorothy
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So cute! Beautiful smile Willow.
April 26th, 2026
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