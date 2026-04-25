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Spotted You Papa by phil_howcroft
Photo 3751

Spotted You Papa

It was the Central Notts Scouts and Girlguiding St George's Day parade today, taking place in Southwell.

Our Granddaughter. Willow is a member of Redhill Squirrels and the group took part in the parade

Willow spotted me taking photos !!!

Alfie on a zip wire ...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-04-25

25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Zilli~ ace
What a lovely smile!
April 25th, 2026  
Mark
How sweet
April 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet smile of recognition !
April 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
I see Willow! Such a cute capture!
April 25th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
So cute! Beautiful smile Willow.
April 26th, 2026  
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