100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 544 : Beccy

We went to watch the Central Notts Scouts and Girlguiding St George's Day parade yesterday, taking place in Southwell, followed by a service in Southwell Minster.



Our Granddaughter. Willow is a member of Redhill Squirrels and the group took part in the parade.



One of the bands in the parade was Nottinghamshire Pipes & Drums.



The Nottinghamshire Pipes & Drums was formerly known as The Nottinghamshire Police Pipe Band (NPPB).



As the parade entered the Minster, the band gathered outside. I noticed Beccy, standing in the shade, sheltering from the warm April sunshine. I thought she would make a great addition to my strangers project.



I approached Beccy, asked if I could take her photo and post it to my socials. Beccy agreed and I directed her on how to pose.



There is some strong side light streaming in from the right hand side of the screen which gives the portrait some texture and mood.



Thank you for the photos Beccy, I hope you like them.

