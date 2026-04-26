Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 544 : Beccy by phil_howcroft
Photo 3752

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 544 : Beccy

We went to watch the Central Notts Scouts and Girlguiding St George's Day parade yesterday, taking place in Southwell, followed by a service in Southwell Minster.

Our Granddaughter. Willow is a member of Redhill Squirrels and the group took part in the parade.

One of the bands in the parade was Nottinghamshire Pipes & Drums.

The Nottinghamshire Pipes & Drums was formerly known as The Nottinghamshire Police Pipe Band (NPPB).

As the parade entered the Minster, the band gathered outside. I noticed Beccy, standing in the shade, sheltering from the warm April sunshine. I thought she would make a great addition to my strangers project.

I approached Beccy, asked if I could take her photo and post it to my socials. Beccy agreed and I directed her on how to pose.

There is some strong side light streaming in from the right hand side of the screen which gives the portrait some texture and mood.

Thank you for the photos Beccy, I hope you like them.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She looks a grand lady. Love the sound of the pipes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
April 26th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks casa' , I'm not a big bagpipe fan , but they sounded great as they marched with all the scout organisations
April 26th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
A super photo, and well posed Phil!
April 26th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Quite a character
April 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A unique addition to your project!
April 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
What a great looking portrait! Gotta love a piperrrrr!
April 26th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Wonderful capture! I love the pipes. The parade and this is certainly something I would enjoy attending.
I looked up Southwell Minster, looks like a lovely church.
April 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact