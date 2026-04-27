The Knife Angel visits Newark

I went to view and photograph the Knife Angel this evening.



I met up with fellow 365'ers , Phil and Carole.



We met in the market place, took a few photos of the Angel, did a photo walk along the river, had a meal in a restaurant and then photographed the Angel again at dusk when it was illuminated by different lighting colours.



The Knife Angel statue is touring the UK as part of a national anti-violence tour.



The 27ft (8m) high statue is made from 100,000 knives previously surrendered or confiscated by police forces across the UK.



Looks good on black with an extra click

