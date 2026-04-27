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The Knife Angel visits Newark by phil_howcroft
Photo 3753

The Knife Angel visits Newark

I went to view and photograph the Knife Angel this evening.

I met up with fellow 365'ers , Phil and Carole.

We met in the market place, took a few photos of the Angel, did a photo walk along the river, had a meal in a restaurant and then photographed the Angel again at dusk when it was illuminated by different lighting colours.

The Knife Angel statue is touring the UK as part of a national anti-violence tour.

The 27ft (8m) high statue is made from 100,000 knives previously surrendered or confiscated by police forces across the UK.

Looks good on black with an extra click
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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JackieR ace
Isn't that angel amazing!! Sad but powerful.fab photo of it
April 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford
@phil_sandford

nice to meet you Phil and Carole , it was a lovely meet up 📷
April 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie , yes the statue makes a big statement , I hope it's message reaches many people
April 27th, 2026  
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