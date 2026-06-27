St Mary's church path 🪻🌹 : Always Stunning

This is St. Mary's church, Arnold , Nottingham



I've posted photos of this summer scene several times on my 365.



When we walked down it on our wedding day almost 42 years ago it was different roses and marigolds.



I think the lavender and roses 🪻🌹🪻🌹were planted approximately 20 years ago by Hammond's Farm in Redhill. Owner of the farm, Bill , and the Hammond family have been associated with the church for over 100 years .



Anyway, enjoy this stunning photo ( btw shot with my new Leitzphone)



Oh and on the way home from taking this photo I found a stray dog, I managed to stop it and return it to the owner 💕🐾🐶



