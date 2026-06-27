Previous
St Mary's church path 🪻🌹 : Always Stunning by phil_howcroft
Photo 3801

St Mary's church path 🪻🌹 : Always Stunning

This is St. Mary's church, Arnold , Nottingham

I've posted photos of this summer scene several times on my 365.

When we walked down it on our wedding day almost 42 years ago it was different roses and marigolds.

I think the lavender and roses 🪻🌹🪻🌹were planted approximately 20 years ago by Hammond's Farm in Redhill. Owner of the farm, Bill , and the Hammond family have been associated with the church for over 100 years .

Anyway, enjoy this stunning photo ( btw shot with my new Leitzphone)

Oh and on the way home from taking this photo I found a stray dog, I managed to stop it and return it to the owner 💕🐾🐶

27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Terrific leading line of beautiful flowers
June 27th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Great image! Beautiful memories, Phil!
June 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
June 27th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
I remember this path up to the church door from your daughter’s weddings. I think it looked much like this then so this time of the year perhaps! Lucky dog you returned !
June 27th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
This took my breath away. Beautiful.
June 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact