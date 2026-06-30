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Phil's Hanging Baskets by phil_howcroft
Photo 3803

Phil's Hanging Baskets

It's that time of year again when I share my hanging baskets with you.

I do them myself, I buy the plants locally , this year from a local garden centre, a local nursery and ASDA Arnold.

I hung these at the beginning of June and with some TLC they should bloom until mid September . I hope they will bring a smile to anyone who visits our street.

Shot with my new mobile phone .

Btw: I had just watered them so the path is a bit wet 🏵️🌺🌸🪷🏵️🌺
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
And very nice too Phil , - they look lovely and you must have cared for then well during this dry hot spell !
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
They are just lovely and your front porch looks pretty great too.
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl on the hottest day 35c I watered them 3 times in a day 💕📷
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thanks Mags that's kind of you to say 💕📷
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@phil_howcroft Well done Phil - a true labour of love ! 🌸🪻🥀☘️
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl 👍💕🌺🌸🪷🏵️
June 30th, 2026  
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