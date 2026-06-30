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Previous
Photo 3803
Phil's Hanging Baskets
It's that time of year again when I share my hanging baskets with you.
I do them myself, I buy the plants locally , this year from a local garden centre, a local nursery and ASDA Arnold.
I hung these at the beginning of June and with some TLC they should bloom until mid September . I hope they will bring a smile to anyone who visits our street.
Shot with my new mobile phone .
Btw: I had just watered them so the path is a bit wet 🏵️🌺🌸🪷🏵️🌺
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
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30th June 2026 4:15pm
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
And very nice too Phil , - they look lovely and you must have cared for then well during this dry hot spell !
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
They are just lovely and your front porch looks pretty great too.
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
on the hottest day 35c I watered them 3 times in a day 💕📷
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags that's kind of you to say 💕📷
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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@phil_howcroft
Well done Phil - a true labour of love ! 🌸🪻🥀☘️
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
👍💕🌺🌸🪷🏵️
June 30th, 2026
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