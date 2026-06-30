Phil's Hanging Baskets

It's that time of year again when I share my hanging baskets with you.



I do them myself, I buy the plants locally , this year from a local garden centre, a local nursery and ASDA Arnold.



I hung these at the beginning of June and with some TLC they should bloom until mid September . I hope they will bring a smile to anyone who visits our street.



Shot with my new mobile phone .



Btw: I had just watered them so the path is a bit wet 🏵️🌺🌸🪷🏵️🌺