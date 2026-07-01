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Bakewell Bridge by phil_howcroft
Photo 3804

Bakewell Bridge

This is Bakewell Bridge , Bakewell, Derbyshire. It carries the A619 (Bridge Street) over the River Wye.

We had a trip to Derbyshire today, we had planned to go on the " open top double decker bus " taking a hop on hop off tour of the Peak District. We arrived in Ashford in the Water in good time to catch the 10.25 bus . It didn't turn up. I checked on the bus website for more info, no information there . The website told me the next bus was running on time and would arrive at 11.25, guess what? It didn't arrive. So at 11.40 we abandoned our planned day and drove to Bakewell. We ate our picnic by the cricket field / pavillion and had a wander around the town, river and surrounding areas.

Photo with my new Leitzphone camera
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, glad you had a good day out anyway
July 1st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A great composition. Too bad your project was cut short. You still captured a wonderful photo.
July 1st, 2026  
Hazel ace
That’s a perfectly beautiful summer shot, Phil! You made the best of an interrupted day.
July 1st, 2026  
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