Bakewell Bridge

This is Bakewell Bridge , Bakewell, Derbyshire. It carries the A619 (Bridge Street) over the River Wye.



We had a trip to Derbyshire today, we had planned to go on the " open top double decker bus " taking a hop on hop off tour of the Peak District. We arrived in Ashford in the Water in good time to catch the 10.25 bus . It didn't turn up. I checked on the bus website for more info, no information there . The website told me the next bus was running on time and would arrive at 11.25, guess what? It didn't arrive. So at 11.40 we abandoned our planned day and drove to Bakewell. We ate our picnic by the cricket field / pavillion and had a wander around the town, river and surrounding areas.



Photo with my new Leitzphone camera