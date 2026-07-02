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Previous
Photo 3805
Bakewell Pudding Factory
Bakewell Pudding Factory
Street scene, Bakewell, Derbyshire
Leitzphone photo and Leitzphone edit
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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365
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
1st July 2026 1:11pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh! My hubby would be in there like a shot! He adores Bakewell Tart and any of its relatives!
July 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
Thanks Casa' , it's a firm favourite everywhere 💕📷
July 2nd, 2026
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