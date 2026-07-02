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Bakewell Pudding Factory by phil_howcroft
Photo 3805

Bakewell Pudding Factory

Bakewell Pudding Factory

Street scene, Bakewell, Derbyshire

Leitzphone photo and Leitzphone edit

2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh! My hubby would be in there like a shot! He adores Bakewell Tart and any of its relatives!
July 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Thanks Casa' , it's a firm favourite everywhere 💕📷
July 2nd, 2026  
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