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Bubbles by phil_howcroft
Photo 3806

Bubbles

Alfie and Willow , our grandchildren, are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon ( Saturday ) to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊

We were playing " bubbles " in the house ... Yes blowing bubbles inside ... As I was blowing them I told willow to look towards me and took a photo with my new Leitzphone

The portrait looks good to my eye. Straight out of camera .
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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bkb in the city ace
She is very cute
July 4th, 2026  
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