Bubbles

Alfie and Willow , our grandchildren, are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon ( Saturday ) to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊



We were playing " bubbles " in the house ... Yes blowing bubbles inside ... As I was blowing them I told willow to look towards me and took a photo with my new Leitzphone



The portrait looks good to my eye. Straight out of camera .

