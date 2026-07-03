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Photo 3806
Bubbles
Alfie and Willow , our grandchildren, are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon ( Saturday ) to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊
We were playing " bubbles " in the house ... Yes blowing bubbles inside ... As I was blowing them I told willow to look towards me and took a photo with my new Leitzphone
The portrait looks good to my eye. Straight out of camera .
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
4th July 2026 4:08pm
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portrait
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bkb in the city
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She is very cute
July 4th, 2026
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