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Three lions on a shirt Jules Rimet still gleaming by phil_howcroft
Photo 3807

Three lions on a shirt Jules Rimet still gleaming

Alfie and Willow, our grandchildren , are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊

This is Alfie in his England top. It looks like he's singing " Three lions ... Footballs Coming Home " , he is actually pointing out a helicopter in the clouds

Leitzphone in portrait setting, straight out of camera other than a crop. I think the portraits the phone produces can hold their own against a "proper camera".


4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
July 4th, 2026  
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