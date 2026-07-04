Three lions on a shirt Jules Rimet still gleaming

Alfie and Willow, our grandchildren , are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊



This is Alfie in his England top. It looks like he's singing " Three lions ... Footballs Coming Home " , he is actually pointing out a helicopter in the clouds



Leitzphone in portrait setting, straight out of camera other than a crop. I think the portraits the phone produces can hold their own against a "proper camera".





