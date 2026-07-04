Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3807
Three lions on a shirt Jules Rimet still gleaming
Alfie and Willow, our grandchildren , are here for a sleepover, we've been to the theatre this afternoon to see "The enormous crocodile musical" 🐊
This is Alfie in his England top. It looks like he's singing " Three lions ... Footballs Coming Home " , he is actually pointing out a helicopter in the clouds
Leitzphone in portrait setting, straight out of camera other than a crop. I think the portraits the phone produces can hold their own against a "proper camera".
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3960
photos
123
followers
103
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
4th July 2026 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
football
,
grandson
,
leitzphone
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
July 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close