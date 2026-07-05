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Previous
Photo 3808
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 557 : Rog and Rab
We went on a day trip into the Peak District last week. I took some photos in Bakewell with my new Leitzphone.
In Bakewell I saw two gentlemen sat on a bench chatting and watching the world go by. The bench was on a busy junction in the town centre so they had lots to see watching the world go by.
I thought they would make a good addition to my “Strangers” project, so as I was walking by them I stopped and introduced myself and asked for a photo.
Meet friends Rog and Rab, both are local men and both are retired. Rog told me he used to work in a local quarry and Rab was a butcher (he looks like a butcher).
I’ve included the whole bench in the main photo, rather than a “double headshot” as I think it helps tell the story
Thank you for letting me take your phot gentlemen, I assume the bench is a regular spot for you both.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
1st July 2026 1:06pm
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100 strangers
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100 strangers phil howcroft
Mags
ace
A nice looking duo and very well captured.
July 5th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice one! That Leitzphone produces great photos :)
July 5th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Good shot and story Phil
July 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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A charming shot. I bet that bench is a great spot to sit!
July 5th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Nice
July 5th, 2026
Lesley
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Happy chappies
July 5th, 2026
Maggiemae
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Rog would be Roger but Rab? You probably made their day! I googled Rab and it is short for Robert!
July 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Lovely shot, the flowers behind them add to the composition!
July 5th, 2026
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