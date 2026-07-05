100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 557 : Rog and Rab

We went on a day trip into the Peak District last week. I took some photos in Bakewell with my new Leitzphone.



In Bakewell I saw two gentlemen sat on a bench chatting and watching the world go by. The bench was on a busy junction in the town centre so they had lots to see watching the world go by.



I thought they would make a good addition to my “Strangers” project, so as I was walking by them I stopped and introduced myself and asked for a photo.



Meet friends Rog and Rab, both are local men and both are retired. Rog told me he used to work in a local quarry and Rab was a butcher (he looks like a butcher).



I’ve included the whole bench in the main photo, rather than a “double headshot” as I think it helps tell the story



Thank you for letting me take your phot gentlemen, I assume the bench is a regular spot for you both.

