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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 557 : Rog and Rab by phil_howcroft
Photo 3808

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 557 : Rog and Rab

We went on a day trip into the Peak District last week. I took some photos in Bakewell with my new Leitzphone.

In Bakewell I saw two gentlemen sat on a bench chatting and watching the world go by. The bench was on a busy junction in the town centre so they had lots to see watching the world go by.

I thought they would make a good addition to my “Strangers” project, so as I was walking by them I stopped and introduced myself and asked for a photo.

Meet friends Rog and Rab, both are local men and both are retired. Rog told me he used to work in a local quarry and Rab was a butcher (he looks like a butcher).

I’ve included the whole bench in the main photo, rather than a “double headshot” as I think it helps tell the story

Thank you for letting me take your phot gentlemen, I assume the bench is a regular spot for you both.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
A nice looking duo and very well captured.
July 5th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one! That Leitzphone produces great photos :)
July 5th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Good shot and story Phil
July 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A charming shot. I bet that bench is a great spot to sit!
July 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 5th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Happy chappies
July 5th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Rog would be Roger but Rab? You probably made their day! I googled Rab and it is short for Robert!
July 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot, the flowers behind them add to the composition!
July 5th, 2026  
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