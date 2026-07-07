100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 558 : Anne and Black

I’m usually a few days behind when posting my strangers photos, but this one is from the end of May, when we were on holiday in Mallorca.



We took a bus trip from our village of Cala Mesquida to the vibrant coastal town and working fishing port Cala Ratjada



We do the trip every yer as it’s a really photogenic town, with the fishing port, old streets and promenade lined with sculptures, chic boutiques and trendy bars, restaurants and coffee houses.



As we approached the port area I saw Anne and Black, I smiled at them both, pointed at my camera and asked for a photo.



I pointed at myself and said "Me llamo Phil" and then pointed at the dog.



“It’s Black, but not black” we both laughed



I took some photos of Black, it was really tricky, we moved into the shade but the background was bright whitewashed building in the sun



I showed Anne the photos of Black and she liked them



“You and Black” and I pointed at them both



They stood together



“Muchas Gracias”



“Hola Black, Hola Black, Hola Black”



I tried to get Black to look at the camera.



I took several photos, and that was the photoshoot over. My “phrasebook” / “Keyword” Spanish had got me a Mallorcan stranger



Gracias, Anne y Black, por permitirme tomarles una foto (via Google Translate)



On a footnote the World Cup seems a distraction to my 365.