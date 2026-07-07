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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 558 : Anne and Black by phil_howcroft
Photo 3810

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 558 : Anne and Black

I’m usually a few days behind when posting my strangers photos, but this one is from the end of May, when we were on holiday in Mallorca.

We took a bus trip from our village of Cala Mesquida to the vibrant coastal town and working fishing port Cala Ratjada

We do the trip every yer as it’s a really photogenic town, with the fishing port, old streets and promenade lined with sculptures, chic boutiques and trendy bars, restaurants and coffee houses.

As we approached the port area I saw Anne and Black, I smiled at them both, pointed at my camera and asked for a photo.

I pointed at myself and said "Me llamo Phil" and then pointed at the dog.

“It’s Black, but not black” we both laughed

I took some photos of Black, it was really tricky, we moved into the shade but the background was bright whitewashed building in the sun

I showed Anne the photos of Black and she liked them

“You and Black” and I pointed at them both

They stood together

“Muchas Gracias”

“Hola Black, Hola Black, Hola Black”

I tried to get Black to look at the camera.

I took several photos, and that was the photoshoot over. My “phrasebook” / “Keyword” Spanish had got me a Mallorcan stranger

Gracias, Anne y Black, por permitirme tomarles una foto (via Google Translate)

On a footnote the World Cup seems a distraction to my 365.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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