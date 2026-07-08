I Shoot Film : Kodak Tri-X : Cala Mesquida Rocks

I took 2 rolls of Kodak Tri-X film on our holiday to Mallorca in May.



To date I've shared 3 photos on my 365.



With the hot weather, summer heatwave upon us , I've not done much "Phil Photography", so I'm sharing a photo from my black and white film.



There are the rocks at the far end of the playa at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.



Photo shot with an Olympus Mju (point and shoot) from the early 1990's



Turned out OK

