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I Shoot Film : Kodak Tri-X : Cala Mesquida Rocks by phil_howcroft
Photo 3811

I Shoot Film : Kodak Tri-X : Cala Mesquida Rocks

I took 2 rolls of Kodak Tri-X film on our holiday to Mallorca in May.

To date I've shared 3 photos on my 365.

With the hot weather, summer heatwave upon us , I've not done much "Phil Photography", so I'm sharing a photo from my black and white film.

There are the rocks at the far end of the playa at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.

Photo shot with an Olympus Mju (point and shoot) from the early 1990's

Turned out OK
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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