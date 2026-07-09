Elsie in the evening

This is my best friend, some might say my only friend 🐾🐾💕🐾🐾 photographed in the evening on our patio. We've had consecutive high temperatures this week of 32c, 32c, 33c and 33c ( today ) , with evening temperatures when the sun has set in the mid 20's . Too hot for a whippet, she's been having a 6 a.m. walk with Jane and a late evening short walk with me.



She's done ok , knowing it's too hot she's generally sat in the shade or inside . We've played ball in the garden at 9.30 p.m.



As for her humans we've kept out of the heat , sitting in the garden until late , listening to music and watching the swifts and bats.



Anyway Elsie listening to me talk to her ( she might listen , she doesn't always act on my instructions) as I take her photo using the portrait setting on my leitzphone



