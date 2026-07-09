Elsie in the evening

This is my best friend, some might say my only friend 🐾🐾💕🐾🐾 photographed in the evening on our patio. We've had consecutive high temperatures this week of 32c, 32c, 33c and 33c ( today ) , with evening temperatures when the sun has set in the mid 20's . Too hot for a whippet, she's been having a 6 a.m. walk with Jane and a late evening short walk with me.
She's done ok , knowing it's too hot she's generally sat in the shade or inside . We've played ball in the garden at 9.30 p.m.
As for her humans we've kept out of the heat , sitting in the garden until late , listening to music and watching the swifts and bats.
Anyway Elsie listening to me talk to her ( she might listen , she doesn't always act on my instructions) as I take her photo using the portrait setting on my leitzphone
Our pups, with long fur, have a hard time and it's challenging to keep them comfortable even with air conditioning (we keep at our house at 72 degrees F, around 22 degrees C. Lower temperatures and my 88 yo Mom is freezing). We found that a very wet towel on their bed stops them from panting :-)