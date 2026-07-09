Previous
Next
Elsie in the evening by phil_howcroft
Photo 3812

Elsie in the evening

This is my best friend, some might say my only friend 🐾🐾💕🐾🐾 photographed in the evening on our patio. We've had consecutive high temperatures this week of 32c, 32c, 33c and 33c ( today ) , with evening temperatures when the sun has set in the mid 20's . Too hot for a whippet, she's been having a 6 a.m. walk with Jane and a late evening short walk with me.

She's done ok , knowing it's too hot she's generally sat in the shade or inside . We've played ball in the garden at 9.30 p.m.

As for her humans we've kept out of the heat , sitting in the garden until late , listening to music and watching the swifts and bats.

Anyway Elsie listening to me talk to her ( she might listen , she doesn't always act on my instructions) as I take her photo using the portrait setting on my leitzphone

9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Sweet! She doesn’t seem to be enjoying the hot weather!
July 10th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Sweet and beautiful Elsie. Glad that your humans understand what's good for you during the heat wave.
Our pups, with long fur, have a hard time and it's challenging to keep them comfortable even with air conditioning (we keep at our house at 72 degrees F, around 22 degrees C. Lower temperatures and my 88 yo Mom is freezing). We found that a very wet towel on their bed stops them from panting :-)
July 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact