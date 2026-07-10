The Much Travelled Shasta Daisies (Leucanthemum superbum)

We have two clumps of Shasta Daisies in our garden . They look beautiful every year . Standing upright over 1 metre in height.



They are much travelled .



The journey started in Margret Tattersall's garden in Bradshaw, Bolton



She gave some cuttings to my Mum and they flourished in her front garden in Bradshaw, Bolton .



I took some cuttings from my Mum and they have created stunning summer flowers for over 10 years in our back garden in Arnold , Nottingham.



This spring I took some cuttings and planted them in my daughter Kirsty's garden, in Arnold , Nottingham . She was happy to tell me this week they have started flowering.



So there you have it :

Bolton ---> Bolton ----> Nottingham -----> Nottingham



I'm not sure of the provenance before Mrs. Tattersall but it's an impressive "Shasta Daisy Line" to date







