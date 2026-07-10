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Previous
Photo 3813
The Much Travelled Shasta Daisies (Leucanthemum superbum)
We have two clumps of Shasta Daisies in our garden . They look beautiful every year . Standing upright over 1 metre in height.
They are much travelled .
The journey started in Margret Tattersall's garden in Bradshaw, Bolton
She gave some cuttings to my Mum and they flourished in her front garden in Bradshaw, Bolton .
I took some cuttings from my Mum and they have created stunning summer flowers for over 10 years in our back garden in Arnold , Nottingham.
This spring I took some cuttings and planted them in my daughter Kirsty's garden, in Arnold , Nottingham . She was happy to tell me this week they have started flowering.
So there you have it :
Bolton ---> Bolton ----> Nottingham -----> Nottingham
I'm not sure of the provenance before Mrs. Tattersall but it's an impressive "Shasta Daisy Line" to date
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
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10th July 2026 1:33pm
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Zilli~
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That Leitzphone is great!
July 10th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@zilli
thanks zilli much appreciated 💕
July 10th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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pretty
July 10th, 2026
Corinne C
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A unique and beautiful flower in many ways!
July 10th, 2026
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