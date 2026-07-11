Shasta Daisies in our garden

My previous photo was a macro shot of one of the daisy head's together with the provenance of our Shasta Daisies (Leucanthemum superbum)



I thought it would be good to show the flowers in full bloom in our garden .



I've already dead headed a few, so the display was probably at its best a good week or so ago. They will however continue to bloom and produce more daisies throughout the summer





