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Shasta Daisies in our garden by phil_howcroft
Photo 3814

Shasta Daisies in our garden

My previous photo was a macro shot of one of the daisy head's together with the provenance of our Shasta Daisies (Leucanthemum superbum)

I thought it would be good to show the flowers in full bloom in our garden .

I've already dead headed a few, so the display was probably at its best a good week or so ago. They will however continue to bloom and produce more daisies throughout the summer


11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
So bright and pretty. Such a happy flower!
July 12th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
what a lovely garden you have...the soil looks dry and yet the flowers flourish!
July 12th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@granagringa Madeline we are in a hot dry spell , the grass is dry , brown but will recover well . Thank you 📷
July 12th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 thanks kerry
July 12th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A fabulous border and the daisies look so TALL!
July 12th, 2026  
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