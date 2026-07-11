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Previous
Photo 3814
Shasta Daisies in our garden
My previous photo was a macro shot of one of the daisy head's together with the provenance of our Shasta Daisies (Leucanthemum superbum)
I thought it would be good to show the flowers in full bloom in our garden .
I've already dead headed a few, so the display was probably at its best a good week or so ago. They will however continue to bloom and produce more daisies throughout the summer
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
12th July 2026 11:23am
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Kerry McCarthy
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So bright and pretty. Such a happy flower!
July 12th, 2026
Granagringa
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what a lovely garden you have...the soil looks dry and yet the flowers flourish!
July 12th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@granagringa
Madeline we are in a hot dry spell , the grass is dry , brown but will recover well . Thank you 📷
July 12th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@mccarth1
thanks kerry
July 12th, 2026
Hazel
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A fabulous border and the daisies look so TALL!
July 12th, 2026
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