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Our Back Garden by phil_howcroft
Photo 3815

Our Back Garden

This is our back garden (back yard to North American readers).

It's a wide angle shot, but not wide enough to show the dining table and rattan furniture to my right and the trellis and water feature to my left.

Arnold is a hilly district, most gardens in the town are on a hill.

The nation gets the sun until about 16:00 but the top of the garden remains sunny until late in the evening.

At the top of the garden we have a pond and some decking.

That's it, our back garden
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Carole Sandford ace
You’ve made the most of being on a hill with the terracing, looks lovely!
July 13th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks Carole we are proud of our garden , it gives us great pleasure , we spend lots of time in it
July 13th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, Phil, that is an amazing space. Looks so beautiful and well cared for.
July 13th, 2026  
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