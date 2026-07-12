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Photo 3815
Our Back Garden
This is our back garden (back yard to North American readers).
It's a wide angle shot, but not wide enough to show the dining table and rattan furniture to my right and the trellis and water feature to my left.
Arnold is a hilly district, most gardens in the town are on a hill.
The nation gets the sun until about 16:00 but the top of the garden remains sunny until late in the evening.
At the top of the garden we have a pond and some decking.
That's it, our back garden
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
13th July 2026 1:02pm
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Carole Sandford
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You’ve made the most of being on a hill with the terracing, looks lovely!
July 13th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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@carole_sandford
thanks Carole we are proud of our garden , it gives us great pleasure , we spend lots of time in it
July 13th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Wow, Phil, that is an amazing space. Looks so beautiful and well cared for.
July 13th, 2026
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