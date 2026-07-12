Our Back Garden

This is our back garden (back yard to North American readers).



It's a wide angle shot, but not wide enough to show the dining table and rattan furniture to my right and the trellis and water feature to my left.



Arnold is a hilly district, most gardens in the town are on a hill.



The nation gets the sun until about 16:00 but the top of the garden remains sunny until late in the evening.



At the top of the garden we have a pond and some decking.



That's it, our back garden

