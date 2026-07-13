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Previous
Photo 3816
Evening sun on St. Mary's Recreation Park
I've shown you this scene a few times, in Autumn when the trees are golden, in early winter when the park and basketball court are shrouded in mist and also in winter when the filed is snow covered
Anyway, the heatwave has subsided and it is safe to take Elsie on an evening walk.
St. Mary's Recreation Park bathed in beautiful low light , I waited until the lady and her dog entered the frame, I gave her a wave and nod for approval to take the photo
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi
Taken
13th July 2026 7:49pm
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Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely soft light of the evening.
July 13th, 2026
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