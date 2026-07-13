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Evening sun on St. Mary's Recreation Park by phil_howcroft
Photo 3816

Evening sun on St. Mary's Recreation Park

I've shown you this scene a few times, in Autumn when the trees are golden, in early winter when the park and basketball court are shrouded in mist and also in winter when the filed is snow covered

Anyway, the heatwave has subsided and it is safe to take Elsie on an evening walk.

St. Mary's Recreation Park bathed in beautiful low light , I waited until the lady and her dog entered the frame, I gave her a wave and nod for approval to take the photo
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Carole Sandford ace
Lovely soft light of the evening.
July 13th, 2026  
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