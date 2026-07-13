Evening sun on St. Mary's Recreation Park

I've shown you this scene a few times, in Autumn when the trees are golden, in early winter when the park and basketball court are shrouded in mist and also in winter when the filed is snow covered



Anyway, the heatwave has subsided and it is safe to take Elsie on an evening walk.



St. Mary's Recreation Park bathed in beautiful low light , I waited until the lady and her dog entered the frame, I gave her a wave and nod for approval to take the photo