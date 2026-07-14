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Previous
Photo 3817
At the Front Door
Outside the front of our house , by the porch , underneath one of my hanging baskets, we have an Agapanthus.
We planted it in summer 2024 and it had 2 flowers. In 2025 it had 3 flowers, although I trod on one and brake it... I didn't own up to standing on it to Jane for a few weeks, blaming a fox or cat !!!
This year we have 16 flowers !!! This is a close up of one of the heads.
Beautiful isn't it ?
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Taken
14th July 2026 10:35am
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Zilli~
ace
Beautiful! I remember your hanging baskets!
July 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Nicely lit & great details.
July 14th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Beautiful shot of ‘angry panther’
July 14th, 2026
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