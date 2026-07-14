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At the Front Door by phil_howcroft
Photo 3817

At the Front Door

Outside the front of our house , by the porch , underneath one of my hanging baskets, we have an Agapanthus.

We planted it in summer 2024 and it had 2 flowers. In 2025 it had 3 flowers, although I trod on one and brake it... I didn't own up to standing on it to Jane for a few weeks, blaming a fox or cat !!!

This year we have 16 flowers !!! This is a close up of one of the heads.

Beautiful isn't it ?
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful! I remember your hanging baskets!
July 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely lit & great details.
July 14th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful shot of ‘angry panther’
July 14th, 2026  
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