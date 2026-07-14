At the Front Door

Outside the front of our house , by the porch , underneath one of my hanging baskets, we have an Agapanthus.



We planted it in summer 2024 and it had 2 flowers. In 2025 it had 3 flowers, although I trod on one and brake it... I didn't own up to standing on it to Jane for a few weeks, blaming a fox or cat !!!



This year we have 16 flowers !!! This is a close up of one of the heads.



Beautiful isn't it ?