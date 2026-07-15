100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 559 : Reggae

I hesitated about posting this photo as when I engaged with Reggae “Everyone calls me Reggae”, he’d had a few drinks. However, we had a coherent chat, so I’ve decided to post



On Wednesday evening at about 7 O’clock I decided to have a walk with Elsie into Arnold town centre, to see if I could get some photos of England fans before the World Cup Semi Final against Argentina.



As I walked along Front Street, I didn’t see many England fans, only a few stragglers making their way to the pubs. The pubs were rammed, everyone had already bagged their seat for the match.



As I made my way home I saw Reggae, sat outside a “Chicken Takeaway” eating his chicken, chips and mayo



I thought he was a member of staff having a break.



“Hi do you work here?”



“No, I’ve just bought a meal, I am friends with them” (he points to the shop.



“Where are you watching the game? Are you going to the pub?”



“No, I will just spend too much money, I’m waiting for my Dad to pick me up, he owns a takeaway on Nuthall Road (he tells me the name of the takeaway)”?



“Yes I know it”



“I’ve lost my phone, I cannot contact him”



“The shop will ring him”



“Yes, but I don’t know his number”



Reggae had a point, I don’t know the numbers of my wife and daughters, I just ring them from my address book”



Reggae points to his leg, he had an electronic tag on it.



“You seen this?”



“Yes I saw it”



“My 14 years old niece had a bloke stroking her ass” (Reggae’s words) .. He was 25, I beat him up. I court I told them what would you do if your 14 years old sister, daughter , niece was being abused. I was found guilty, they tagged me”



“I’m a gangster you know” Reggae produced a wedge of notes from his pocket”



“No No No, put those away Reggae, don’t flash your money about”



I asked Reggae for a photo



“Let me put my Pokémon hat on” (I didn’t ask the significance of the hat)



I took some photos and Reggae told me to take a seat to continue our chat.



“I have to get my dog home”



I felt Reggae was a bit vulnerable carrying a wedge of money with no phone, so I went into the takeaway and asked the manager if he knew Reggae, He told me he’s a regular customer. I asked him to keep an eye on Reggae until his Dad arrived.



I thanked Reggae for the photo and Elsie and myself made our way home for our seat on the sofa for the match !