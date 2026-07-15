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100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 559 : Reggae by phil_howcroft
Photo 3818

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 559 : Reggae

I hesitated about posting this photo as when I engaged with Reggae “Everyone calls me Reggae”, he’d had a few drinks. However, we had a coherent chat, so I’ve decided to post

On Wednesday evening at about 7 O’clock I decided to have a walk with Elsie into Arnold town centre, to see if I could get some photos of England fans before the World Cup Semi Final against Argentina.

As I walked along Front Street, I didn’t see many England fans, only a few stragglers making their way to the pubs. The pubs were rammed, everyone had already bagged their seat for the match.

As I made my way home I saw Reggae, sat outside a “Chicken Takeaway” eating his chicken, chips and mayo

I thought he was a member of staff having a break.

“Hi do you work here?”

“No, I’ve just bought a meal, I am friends with them” (he points to the shop.

“Where are you watching the game? Are you going to the pub?”

“No, I will just spend too much money, I’m waiting for my Dad to pick me up, he owns a takeaway on Nuthall Road (he tells me the name of the takeaway)”?

“Yes I know it”

“I’ve lost my phone, I cannot contact him”

“The shop will ring him”

“Yes, but I don’t know his number”

Reggae had a point, I don’t know the numbers of my wife and daughters, I just ring them from my address book”

Reggae points to his leg, he had an electronic tag on it.

“You seen this?”

“Yes I saw it”

“My 14 years old niece had a bloke stroking her ass” (Reggae’s words) .. He was 25, I beat him up. I court I told them what would you do if your 14 years old sister, daughter , niece was being abused. I was found guilty, they tagged me”

“I’m a gangster you know” Reggae produced a wedge of notes from his pocket”

“No No No, put those away Reggae, don’t flash your money about”

I asked Reggae for a photo

“Let me put my Pokémon hat on” (I didn’t ask the significance of the hat)

I took some photos and Reggae told me to take a seat to continue our chat.

“I have to get my dog home”

I felt Reggae was a bit vulnerable carrying a wedge of money with no phone, so I went into the takeaway and asked the manager if he knew Reggae, He told me he’s a regular customer. I asked him to keep an eye on Reggae until his Dad arrived.

I thanked Reggae for the photo and Elsie and myself made our way home for our seat on the sofa for the match !
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

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@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Lesley ace
Awesome!
July 16th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
You are capturing the story of your strangers when you take their portrait. I find his eyes a bit sad.
July 16th, 2026  
Corinne ace
It’s a very emotional portrait, you captured a certain sadness in his eyes.
July 16th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Ya mon
July 16th, 2026  
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