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Birthday Girl by phil_howcroft
Photo 3819

Birthday Girl

It's my birthday today I'm 4 . My humans said I had to have a photo to celebrate the day . They dressed me in this sun hat and a necklace from their granddaughter. I'm a cool and trendy young whippet I don't need sun hats and bling to look cool . However bribe me with a kibble treat and I will do most things.

We have a travelling fair in Arnold at the moment, so as a treat they took me there . Unfortunately at 4 years old I am too small for the rides . I liked the smells of the fast food and I looked hard to find bits of food on the floor , but my dad pulled me away from any scraps . To be honest I think the fair visit was just an excuse for my dad to take some photos.

I've put a photo in my extras, from my first few days in my forever home. I was tiny and cute , I still think I'm cute

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2026-07-18

Thanks for reading this , I appreciate all faves and comments 🐾💕🐾💕
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Awww happy birthday, gorgeous! Loved reading your narrative!
July 18th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thank you Casa' I like writing on my Dad's 365 occasionally 🐾💕
July 18th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super story and wow what a terrific portrait
July 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww Happy Birthday Elsie! That’s a super Birthday Portrait!
July 18th, 2026  
Brigette ace
happy birthday sweet girl
July 18th, 2026  
Elyse Klemchuk
Happy birthday, Elsie!
July 18th, 2026  
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