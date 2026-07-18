Birthday Girl

It's my birthday today I'm 4 . My humans said I had to have a photo to celebrate the day . They dressed me in this sun hat and a necklace from their granddaughter. I'm a cool and trendy young whippet I don't need sun hats and bling to look cool . However bribe me with a kibble treat and I will do most things.We have a travelling fair in Arnold at the moment, so as a treat they took me there . Unfortunately at 4 years old I am too small for the rides . I liked the smells of the fast food and I looked hard to find bits of food on the floor , but my dad pulled me away from any scraps . To be honest I think the fair visit was just an excuse for my dad to take some photos.I've put a photo in my extras, from my first few days in my forever home. I was tiny and cute , I still think I'm cuteThanks for reading this , I appreciate all faves and comments 🐾💕🐾💕