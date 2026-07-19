This is my homage to Henri Cartier-Bresson's Decisive Moment photo. It wasn't meant to be a homage, but when I saw the photo, my granddaughter Willow leaping between tyres with her Dad, Matt, looking on, it did remind me of Carter-Bressons's photoHenri Cartier-Bresson captured his ultimate "decisive moment" photograph, behind the Gare Saint-Lazare (1932), using a black Leica I (Model A) 35mm rangefinder camera equipped with a collapsible 50mm f/3.5 Elmar lens. The photo shows a man leaping across a puddle, caught in mid-air.Willow in mid air is captured on a Leica Leitzphone camera, so same brand , same genre and I converted it to black and whiteMaybe I am over playing the similaritiesThe Decisive Moment Photo