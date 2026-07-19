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Decisive Moment by phil_howcroft
Photo 3820

Decisive Moment

This is my homage to Henri Cartier-Bresson's Decisive Moment photo. It wasn't meant to be a homage, but when I saw the photo, my granddaughter Willow leaping between tyres with her Dad, Matt, looking on, it did remind me of Carter-Bressons's photo

Henri Cartier-Bresson captured his ultimate "decisive moment" photograph, behind the Gare Saint-Lazare (1932), using a black Leica I (Model A) 35mm rangefinder camera equipped with a collapsible 50mm f/3.5 Elmar lens. The photo shows a man leaping across a puddle, caught in mid-air.

Willow in mid air is captured on a Leica Leitzphone camera, so same brand , same genre and I converted it to black and white

Maybe I am over playing the similarities

The Decisive Moment Photo

https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2014/dec/23/henri-cartier-bresson-the-decisive-moment-reissued-photography#img-1
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
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Mags ace
What a wonderful capture! Childhood moments.
July 20th, 2026  
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